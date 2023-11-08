Shocking! Rani Mukerji reveals having a miscarriage in 2020, “lost my 2nd baby five months into pregnancy”

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She started her career with the 1996 release Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and her career got a boost with the 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She has established herself as an actor and as a star. Rani has a massive fan following and her screen presence is simply mesmerizing. Rani has now opened up about a tragic loss she went through in 2020.

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Rani spoke about losing her second child 5 months into her pregnancy and also mentioned why she didn’t speak about it earlier. Rani said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

Rani further said, “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through.”

Rani got married to producer Aditya Chopra in 2014 and their daughter Adira was born a year later. Rani also once mentioned Adira was born 2 months prematurely and was kept in the ICU for sometime.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes