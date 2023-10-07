Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has established herself as an actor and as a star. So, today, let’s look at the list of top 5 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji...
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She started her career with the 1996 release Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and her career got a boost with the 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

She has established herself as an actor and as a star. So, today, let’s look at the list of top 5 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji...

Talaash

Talaash is Rani Mukerji’s highest-grossing film till date. The movie, which also starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, had collected Rs. 93.40 crore at the box office.

Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 collected Rs. 47.57 crore at the box office. It is her second highest-grossing film till now. The movie was a hit at the box office.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had collected Rs. 46.87 crore at the box office, and it was a blockbuster at that time. The film, which was directed by Karan Johar, also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Hichki

After taking a maternity break, Rani made a comeback in 2018 with the movie Hichki. She carried the film solely on her shoulders and it collected Rs. 46.21 crore at the box office. It was a hit!

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

In 2006, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna had collected Rs. 44.41 crore at the box office. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta, and it was a semi-hit.

Let’s wait and watch now which Rani Mukerji’s upcoming movie will make it to the list.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

