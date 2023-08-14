WOW! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer box office collection: Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrers roar at the box office over the weekend

Here’s how much Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer collected at the box office during their first weekend. Read on to know more...
Gadar

MUMBAI: The second half of 2023 has started with a bang at the box office. First Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and now, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jailer; clearly audiences have come back to the theatres and how!

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur has taken the box office by storm. The film on its day one collected Rs. 40.10 crore; it showed a fantastic jump on Saturday and Sunday, and collected Rs. 43.08 crore and Rs. 51.70 crore respectively. So, the three-day total is Rs. 134.88 crore. It’s a hit already.

Finally, Akshay Kumar is also on the way to get a hit. OMG 2, which stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, in the lead roles also showed a very good growth over the weekend. The film in three days collected Rs. 43.11 crore which is surely a good number for a mid-budget movie.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has also been going very strong at the box office. As per early estimates, the film collected Rs. 38 crore (all languages) on its fourth-day (Sunday), and the extended weekend Rs. 146.40 (all languages) which is excellent.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been holding well at the box office in its third weekend. As per early estimates, the film has collected Rs. 130 crore in 17 days which is quite good.  

We can expect all the films above to show a drop today as it’s a working day, but tomorrow all the movies will show a fantastic jump once again as it’s a holiday (Independence Day).

