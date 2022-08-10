Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”

Yogita Bihani was a part of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha which was released last year. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Yogita and she opened up about Vikram Vedha’s OTT release.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 21:18
 
MUMBAI:Yogita Bihani grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in The Kerala Story, but not many would know that she was a part of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha which was released last year.

Vikram Vedha failed to make a mark at the box office, but everyone was eagerly waiting for its OTT release. The movie after eight months of its theatrical release started streaming on Jio Cinema earlier this month.

Also Read: "I felt an urgency to be part of A Kerala Story!" - Yogita Bihani.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Yogita and while talking about Vikram Vedha’s OTT release, the actress said, “It’s like when things happen in your life, it just happens together. I was getting a lot of messages for The Kerala Story and now, I am also getting messages for Chanda (her character in Vikram Vedha). Maybe people who had seen Vikram Vedha are seeing The Kerala Story, and people who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha and that’s why they are watching Vikram Vedha as well.

“So, now I am getting these messages also that we saw you in The Kerala Story and we really wanted to see more work of yours, so we are watching Vikram Vedha and we loved you as Chanda. People were waiting for it. Everyone was like we want to watch it OTT pe kab aayegi? So, finally it’s out,” she added.

Talking about The Kerala Story, the film has till now collected Rs. 226.82 crore. It is a blockbuster at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Yogita Bihani The Kerala Story Vikram Vedha Saif Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan Radhika Apte Adah Sharma Siddhi Idnani Movie News TellyChakkar
