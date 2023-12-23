Exclusivel! Movie Dhak Dhak is all set for its sequel, read more

MUMBAI: Movie Dhak Dhak was released in the year 2023, the movie that has the amazing star cast like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi was based on the road trip with the touch points of emotions. The Movie directed Tarun Deduja failed to get some box office numbers, but who have seen the movie they have just loved the movie and the acting performance of every actor present in the movie.

The loved points of the movie was the screen play and the concept which was completely different and female bike trip concept which we have never seen in the Indian cinema before was appreciated by the audience, and now Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that the makers are planning for the sequel of the movie.

Yes you are right as per the closed source we came to know that the makers of the movie Dhak Dhak is now all set to have a sequel and the source also reveal that this time the trip will not be in India but it will be International. Talking about the cast there is no confirmation weather there will be the new cast or it will be the same but the actress Sanjana Sanghi will be the part of the sequel for sure.

Also read - Exclusive! “I came out as far more evolved actor after doing the movie” Sanjana Sanghi on Kadak Singh

We have loved the movie the Dhak Dhak which comes with its strong points and elements and we look forward to see what the makers will be having to offer with the sequel of the movie and what will be the talking points of the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the sequel of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Must read! Sanjana Sanghi opens up about her character in the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh