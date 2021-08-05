EXPLOSIVE! Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani CRITICIZES Lara Dutta's look in ‘BellBottom’

MUMBAI: BellBottom is a much-awaited Bollywood film.

While film buffs are waiting for its release, fans are going gaga over Lara Dutta’s dramatic transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The actress garnered largely positive feedbacks from her Bollywood colleagues and fans. However, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani seems unimpressed by Lara’s look. The former Bigg Boss contestant has pointed out flaws in Lara’s prosthetics in the film. Sapna has responded to a tweet about Lara Dutta’s impressive makeup in the film. She wrote, “Such a bad wig though can see the lining of it. But of course, you wouldn’t as you’re not a hair person. We haven’t come close to mastering hair yet."

Sapna Bhavnani also shared a close-up picture, demarcating the ‘wig line’ on Lara’s face in a still from BellBottom. “See this white glaring wig line .. natural hairlines are not like this at all," she wrote.

Lara Dutta as Mrs Gandhi in #Bellbottom.

Wow. (Also, why?) Impressive make-up and prosthetics, not at all overdone. pic.twitter.com/6MUpxcKuXS — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) August 4, 2021

Talking about BellBottom, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. It is based on a true story that follows an undercover RAW agent (played by Akshay) who is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

At the trailer launch of BellBottom, Lara Dutta opened up about what went into the preparation of her portrayal of Indira Gandhi. “All it took was a call, saying, ‘Lara, this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi’s role and that’s all it really took before I even heard the script," said Lara, who was joined by Akshay, Vaani and producer Jackky Bhagnani at the trailer launch event that took place at a theatre in New Delhi.

BellBottom will be released theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

