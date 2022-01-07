Explosive! Has R Madhavan taken an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ failure?

After Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan, and has OMG: Oh My God 2 and Cinderella in pipeline

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 11:49
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: After Samrat Prithviraj’s box office failure, many netizens mocked Kumar's lack of dedication and his rigid 40-45 day shoot schedule. Even R Madhavan took an indirect dig at the actor. He said that actors like Allu Arjun surrendered themselves to the movies like RRR, and Pushpa for over a year and didn't finish in months.

Akshay Kumar has finally broken his silence over R Madhavan's dig on his professional commitment, and his fixed schedule. Kumar has admitted that he has completed Samrat Prithviraj in 42 days, and that has been considered one of the reasons behind the film's failure.

Now, Akshay has hit back and responded in a witty manner. The actor replied, "Kya kehna chaunga... bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hai. Ek director aata hai aur woh kehta ha ki aapka kaam khatam, toh mein kya abhi jhagda karu uske saath."

The actor was recently spotted at the song launch of his upcoming family drama Raksha Bandhan. Kumar's next Raksha Bandhan will release on 11 August with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Currently, Akshay is gearing up for Raksha Bandhan, which is slated to hit theatres on August 11. He also has Ram Setu, Cinderella and Selfie are also in his pipeline, however, the release dates for both films are yet to be announced. Akshay has one more film with Ashwin Varde, OMG: Oh My God 2.

