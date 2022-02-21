Explosive! Kangana Ranaut uses sly remarks for Alia Bhatt, says Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will turn into ashes

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has yet again taken a dig at Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The actor has made sly remarks on Alia without naming her. She called the actor “papa ki pari” and “romcom bimbo.” She also stated that the reason why the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film won’t work at the box office is because of its biggest drawback, casting.

“This Friday, 200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power,” her post read.

This is not the first time Kangana has passed a comment on Alia’s film. Earlier this month, she had criticised a little girl’s viral video in which she had recreated Alia Bhatt’s look from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana had taken to Instagram and had written, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.”

Credit: The Indian Express



