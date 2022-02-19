Really! This is how Kangana Ranaut defends herself from the ‘Nepotism’ remarks

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is quite famous for her bold remarks. The actress has even attacked Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor amongst others over nepotism. She also has been taking multiple digs as she recently said she wants to have KJo in her upcoming show, Lock Upp. Amidst it all, she now claims she doesn’t have a problem with nepotism.

Also Read:Throwback! Find out Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Nepotism’ remarks

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her talking about her issue with Nepotism. The actress could be heard saying, “Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “But to say ‘ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (these are outsiders and shouldn’t be here because this is our forefathers’ place), isn’t it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you.”

Also Read: 'Lock Upp' team, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut reaches Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for the blessing

Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Lock Upp’ will be something out of the box, uncensored, and will witness controversial celebrities in the jail format, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta are amongst other members who are listed as the probable contestants.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Lock Upp will begin on 27th February. The show will witness its premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Credit: koimoi







