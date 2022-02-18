Throwback! Find out Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Nepotism’ remarks

MUMBAI: Story: Nepotism has become a never-ending debate in Bollywood. It keeps on surfacing on the web every now and then but doesn’t fade away. Thanks to Kangana Ranaut who sparked the debate during her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan with Saif Ali Khan and called KJo the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. While many have denied speaking against it, others have left no stone unturned to bash whoever they wanted.

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan has re-surfaced on the web and it sees him taking his stance on Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar’s feud. The superstar had opened up about the controversy when he had appeared on the show to promote his films.

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar’s controversy, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “I will be honest, I will tell you this. Mene ye dekha nahi hai, mene iske baare mein suna bahot hai. Mere hisab se, hum kya krre hai aaj kal… choti si baat ko jo shayad mazzak se shuru hui usko itna bada bana lete hai depending up ki mera aapka, iska agenda kya hai. Badi badi moti moti baatein hai. Jo jo jaise jaise jin baaton se khush hai waise waise usko karna chahiye kehna chahiye. Aap isi baat ko agar ghuma ke bol rahe ho toh ‘freedom of expression’ hai vo.. Udhar se dekhe toh galat hai ye ki kisi ke baarein me nahi bolna chahiye.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is gearing to host Ekta Kapoor’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. The show which will see 16 controversial contestants will premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

Credit: koimoi