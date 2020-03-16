Explosive! Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ lands in legal trouble, movie to be screened in court before release for THIS reason

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

Meanwhile, in a case related to alleged copyright infringement, a commercial court in Ranchi has ordered the screening of an upcoming Bollywood film to be screened before it ahead of its theatrical release on June 24.

The film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ produced by Karan Johar, a joint production of Viacom 18 Studios and Dharma Production, has been sued for copyright infringement by Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh.

Singh claimed that the content of his story titled ‘Punny Rani’ was used in the film without giving any credit and sought a stay on the release of the film. He also demanded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore. After the court screening, judge M C Jha will continue with the arguments and decide whether the film violates the copyright Act or not.

Recently, the lead stars of the film, Varun and Kiara, were spotted promoting their movie while travelling in the new section of the Mumbai Metro. Well, they were eating vada pav on the ride, and netizens have brutally trolled them for violating the law.

