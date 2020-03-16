Explosive! Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ lands in legal trouble, movie to be screened in court before release for THIS reason

Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh is a comedy family film slated to release on June 24

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 11:34
movie_image: 
karan

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

Meanwhile, in a case related to alleged copyright infringement, a commercial court in Ranchi has ordered the screening of an upcoming Bollywood film to be screened before it ahead of its theatrical release on June 24.

Also Read: Ouch! Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani brutally trolled for eating vada pav inside the metro; netizens ask, "Why are we giving special privileges to Bollywood?"

The film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ produced by Karan Johar, a joint production of Viacom 18 Studios and Dharma Production, has been sued for copyright infringement by Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh.

Singh claimed that the content of his story titled ‘Punny Rani’ was used in the film without giving any credit and sought a stay on the release of the film. He also demanded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore. After the court screening, judge M C Jha will continue with the arguments and decide whether the film violates the copyright Act or not.

Also Read: Dance Deewane Junior: Karan’s proposal to Tejasswi by Varun Dhawan on national television

Recently, the lead stars of the film, Varun and Kiara, were spotted promoting their movie while travelling in the new section of the Mumbai Metro. Well, they were eating vada pav on the ride, and netizens have brutally trolled them for violating the law.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Anil Kapoor Karan Johar Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor Maniesh Paul Prajakta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 11:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
PATHETIC! Sai and Virat SUSPECT Paakhi's intentions in Star Plus' Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues with the drama.  After having an intense discussion of how...
EMOTIONAL! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer finds a mother in these two co-stars from her show
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular Character who is trying to make her space in this male dominating sports
MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Tapsee Pannu in her projects and looking at the filmography...
Explosive! Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ lands in legal trouble, movie to be screened in court before release for THIS reason
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani...
Sexy! Remember Sunflower actress Simran Nerurkar, check out the hot pictures of the actress
MUMBAI: Actress Simran Nerurkar who was seen in the web series Sunflower for Zee5 which had Sunil Grover in the leading...
Recent Stories
Shabaash Mithu
Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular Character who is trying to make her space in this male dominating sports
Latest Video