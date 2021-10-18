Explosive! Saba Ali Khan reacts to troll who said ‘You seem to live in your parents past and your siblings present’

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has carved a niche for herself in the jewelery industry. She is a jewelery designer by profession.

Saba often shares throwback and celebratory pictures of the Pataudi family on social media. In a latest Instagram post, she shared a monochrome picture of her parents’ engagement. On Sunday, Saba shared a picture of her mother and father, Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The ROYAL Wedding..... Parents getting engaged to be married .. wish I was there Mahsha'Allah #nawab #mansuralikhan #pataudi #weds #sharmilatagore #thosewerethedays."

However, Saba received a mixed response from her fans, while some people loved the picture, some passed mean comments. One Internet user commented, “You seem to live in your parents past and your siblings present. Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you.”

Reacting to the social media, Saba wrote, “There is always a choice ... I love my parents n the past .. good times. Siblings too. And a bit of me also! A liiiittle bit of everything ...what works for me . You do what works for you . Have a great weekend. Stay safe."

Previously, she was in the news when she defended Kareena and Saif's choice of baby names. She wrote on Instagram, “When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life, only she and the father are allowed to decide who, how and what the child will grow as. And the name. No one, NO ONE else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. Parents are the only one with rights. Think it's a reminder for everyone to respect that. Today, tomorrow, forever.”

