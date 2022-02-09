Explosive! Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor makes shocking revelation about her marriage with the actor

After the huge success of Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 1, the filmmaker is back with season 2

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 15:48
movie_image: 
Explosive! Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor makes shocking revelation about her marriage with the actor

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with a new season, which promises more fights, more drama and even more shocking revelations. One such dark secret has been revealed by Maheep Kapoor, who shared that her actor husband Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her during their marriage of 25 years.

Talking about the same, Maheep revealed, “There’s nothing that’s been difficult. It just happened. We were in the moment," she said.

Also Read: Friendship Goals! Meet the BFF gangs of Bollywood

“We’ve pushed the envelope (referring to showing their real side on the show). I am hoping that women will understand that everything is not hunky dory. Everyone has their ups and their downs in life. And, we go through it, we chug along and that’s what it is. It’s not scratched under the surface. You will see that we all have our issues. It was important (to speak about it)," Maheep added.

Also Read: WHAT! Karan Johar arranges blind date for Seema with rapper Badshah, details inside

The second season promises to be full of surprises featuring entertaining cameos by Badshah, Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and more. In a friendly jibe, Zoya Akhtar also appears to claim that the show is not ‘Koffee With Karan’. However, the major highlight occurs when Maheep Kapoor breaks down during a confession. In another scene, Bhavana accuses Seema of playing the victim.

Credit: News 18

Bollywood movies Maheep Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Neelam Karan Johar Gauri Khan Bhavana Panday TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 15:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Karan bags Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Rakhi Vijan bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame child actor 'Nirbhay Thakur' bags Sony Sab’s Dharm Yoddha Garud
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the telly world. We at Tellychakkar...
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI: Ankur Bhatia, who wowed audiences with superb performances in Aarya and Aarya 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon...
SUPER INTERESTING! Aryan and Yuvaan recreate their childhood picture by wearing the same dresses in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
AWW-DORABLE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets a special surprise returning home
MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni had become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video