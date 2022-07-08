Friendship Goals! Meet the BFF gangs of Bollywood

MUMBAI : In the competitive world of Bollywood, there are a lot of divas who formed a strong bond of friendship with each other.

Yes, trends in Bollywood have also changed. Earlier, it was considered that no two Bollywood actresses can be friends but now there are BFF gangs who are setting some serious friendship goals.

So, today, let us take a look at some of the BFF gangs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora: The four make for the best BFF gang. They can indeed be the Bollywood version of Sex In The City.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday: Star kids Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been friends since childhood. Their bond has just grown over the years. At every Bollywood party, the trio is always together and they are the emerging fashionistas too. There is no doubt that they set major friendship goals.

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Rajan and Akanksha Rajan: Alia Bhatt has her girl gang who make for her partners in crime. They party together, go on holiday together, and are always there for each other.

Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan starred in Real Lives of Bollywood Wives and it became pretty clear that this gang is high on glamour. With all the luxuries to their feet, this girl gang loves to stay in style forever.

