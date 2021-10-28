Explosive! Shraddha Kapoor reacts to her marriage speculations, says, ‘all this doesn’t take away focus from my work’

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor who has not been seen for a long time now is busy shooting for her upcoming untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor. While Shraddha Kapoor continues to be spotted by the paparazzi occasionally, a lot of speculation about her wedding with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha is doing rounds.

In an interview with a news portal, Shraddha opened up about all the buzz that is surrounding her personal life. According to her, all this does not take away the focus from her work because she has never really spoken much about her personal life anyway.

Also Read: Oops! Shraddha Kapoor fans TROLL Paparazzi for LEAKING this…

The actress, who is currently busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film, added that she is really looking forward to coming out with her film next year. She stated that they have been following all the protocols strictly and managing to shoot.

Elaborating further, the Aashiqui 2 actress said that to work with Ranbir Kapoor as a co-star has already been a memorable experience. She was also all praise for Dimple Kapadia who is also a part of the film.

According to Shraddha, she is living her dream as an actor and is doing what she loves to do the most.

Also Read: SCOOP! Randhir Kapoor on nephew Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Alia Bhatt

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha also has films like, ‘Naagin’ trilogy and ‘Chaalbaaz in London’ in her kitty.

Credit: ETimes