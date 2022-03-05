Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason

Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on Kashmiri Pandits who were driven out forcefully from the land of Kashmir
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 13:04
movie_image: 
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri lashed out at Wikipedia for editing the description of his film 'The Kashmir Files'. The Wiki described the story of the film as 'fictional', 'inaccurate' and 'associated with conspiracy theories'.

Also Read:Oops! Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri dismissed actress Tanushree Dutta’s accusations of sexual misconduct, read to know more

Sharing a screenshot of the Wikipedia description, the filmmaker wrote, "Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia propaganda Sanghi bigot etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more."

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, Sourav Verma and Mrinal Kulkarni.

Also Read:Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital

The film garnered a lot of appreciation and love from the masses. On the other hand, it was also on the receiving end of hate. It has earned more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The film was released on March 11.

In the recent past, Vivek Agnihotri announced his upcoming film ‘The Delhi Files’ based on some real facts of the national capital.

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher Pallavi Agnihotri Mithun Chakraborty Wikipedia Darshan Kumaar Chinmay Mandlekar Prakash Belawadi Puneet Issar Bhasha Sumbli Sourav Verma Mrinal Kulkarni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 13:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! This is how Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her 18th birthday with her industry friends; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is one of the most...
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri lashed out at Wikipedia for editing the description of his film 'The Kashmir Files'. The Wiki...
After Amritsar, it's Vizag now for 'RC15' shoot for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Ram Charan, the Telugu actor who astonished audiences across the country with his performance as Rama Raju in...
Sanjay Gagnani slapped by Shraddha Arya on sets of 'Kundali Bhagya'!
MUMBAI:  Actor Sanjay Gagnani is playing a villain in the TV show 'Kundali Bhagya'. Recently, Sanjay a.k.a. Prithvi...
'Panchayat' Season 2 to drop on OTT on May 20
MUMBAI: The comedy drama webseries 'Panchayat', which stars a powerful line-up of Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and...
OMG! As The Kapil Sharma Show host teases AR Rahman about his picture with Will Smith, the musician responds; deets inside
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy TV series. The makers leave no stone unturned to...
Recent Stories
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
Latest Video