Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri lashed out at Wikipedia for editing the description of his film 'The Kashmir Files'. The Wiki described the story of the film as 'fictional', 'inaccurate' and 'associated with conspiracy theories'.

Sharing a screenshot of the Wikipedia description, the filmmaker wrote, "Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia propaganda Sanghi bigot etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more."

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, Sourav Verma and Mrinal Kulkarni.

The film garnered a lot of appreciation and love from the masses. On the other hand, it was also on the receiving end of hate. It has earned more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The film was released on March 11.

In the recent past, Vivek Agnihotri announced his upcoming film ‘The Delhi Files’ based on some real facts of the national capital.

