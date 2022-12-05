Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards

MUMBAI: Internet is an integral part of human life. Like everything, this also has pros and cons. Commoners to celebrities, everyone uses it for different reasons. Talking about celebrities, they often use their social media handles to share pictures, promote brands, and also to express their opinion on various matters.

However, one must remember that internet forgets nothing. Thus, it is advisable for our Bollywood celebs to be a little extra careful about what they say, promote and share. Here, take a look at times when netizens called out Bollywood celebs for their double standards.

Alia Bhatt: The actress was trolled for endorsing sugary products. In an old video, Alia talked about how we should not consume sugar but have it in different forms like fruits. But this brand endorsement shows otherwise.

Why does @aliaa08 promote sugary products if sugar is unhealthy and she won't have it herself? https://t.co/EwDY7YtZPy — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) May 8, 2022

Akshay Kumar: The actor recently signed a contract with the famous Vimal pan masala brand. But netizens soon condemned him for this action and called him a hypocrite. Take a look below to know why:

Listen! ALL INDIA HEALTH & FITNESS EXPERT @akshaykumar's Views on Tobacco Advertisements, a Few Yrs Back



& Now He Has Joined The 'VIMAL UNIVERSE', Hypocrite Much @akshaykumar? Ab kya Vimal khaane se Bones aur Muscles Fit Hone lagenge pic.twitter.com/AiYTLJFH5l — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 13, 2022

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana made a statement about culture and clothing. She emphasized how Indians have adapted to foreign culture and are marketing American clothing. But netizens quickly called her out for this.

John Abraham: In a chat show with Shilpa Shetty, John said, “Fitness is like a tripod stand--good food, good exercise, and good sleep.” Later in the video, he is also heard saying, “I believe men should not look pretty. Men should be imperfect.” But netizens couldn't digest the fact and here's what they said:

Priyanka Chopra: When the actress was called out for perpetuating colourism in the past and yet talking about the Black Lives Matter movement.

List of Indian actors who are speaking on BLM and their fairness cream ads, a thread : pic.twitter.com/yUeRNLch6U — anti pigeon (@aluminiummaiden) May 31, 2020

CREDIT: SCOOPWHOOP