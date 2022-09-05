Sad! Alia Bhatt has been massively trolled not for films, but for endorsing a sugar drink, deets inside

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
alia

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is being trolled today. So, a user has posted two different videos of the actress. In one video she can be seen with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. It was when their film Kalank was releasing, that she has a sip from her drink and is shocked to find out that it has sugar. She says that it is not good to have it. In the other video, we can see her endorsing a sugar drink.

Also Read: MUST READ! Here is a list of gifts given by celebrities to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding

Netizens are reacting to the video. A user wrote, “Kya hypocrisy hai.” “Anything for money,” read another tweet. Wrote another user, “For money, they can sell po!$!on too if needed sugar is still called to be a slow po!$!on !!” Have a look at some of the reactions below.

A user wrote, “[email protected] is admitting that sugar is extremely unhealthy, how can she promote products with high sugar content, @ASCI?

Also Read: Embarrassing! This is how Alia Bhatt reacted when the ‘Highway’ actress was compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan

On the work front, Alia was seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also had an important role in RRR. The actress is waiting for her upcoming release ‘Brahmastra’ to feature alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

The Highway actress is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ paired opposite Ranveer Singh.

Credit: BollywoodLife

