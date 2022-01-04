Fabulous! Actress Katrina Kaif’s reaction to brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal’s ethnic looks is something UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Sister-in-law Katrina Kaif could not resist praising Sunny Kaushal who dropped an ultra-hot photo of himself dressed in an ethnic outfit in modern style, cut, and silhouette.

Looking dapper in a long kurta with asymmetrical hemline teamed with a matching churidar, a sleeveless jacket, and a stole inspired by folk and mosaic prints, Sunny Kaushal on Monday posted his picture with a caption, "Pose like a king, dress like a warrior.."

Reacting to this, his 'parjaiji' aka Katrina Kaif took to the comments section and wrote, 'Vibe Hai Vibe Hai'. Other celebrities too praised Sunny's look for brother Vicky's wedding that took place in December 2021.

Days ago, Sunny Kaushal had dropped a family photo from brother Vicky's wedding. The family picture was apparently clicked on Vicky and Katrina's mehndi night festivity. In the picture, the three Kaushal men -- Vicky, Sham, and Sunny Kaushal, looked dapper, while Vicky's mother Veena Kaushal looked pretty in a heavily embroidered emerald green suit teamed with maroon salwar and dupatta.

Katrina Kaif was spotted on Friday at the airport as she came to drop her husband Vicky Kaushal, who flew off for a shooting schedule, after celebrating the new year with her.

In the video, making the rounds on the internet, while Katrina could be seen sporting an orange nightsuit paired with her mask for COVID protection. Vicky wore a brown sweatshirt paired with denim jeans. Before Vicky came out of the car, she gave him a hug. The 'Uri' actor then stepped out and waved at the media persons.

Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from that, the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

