Fabulous! Gaurav Wadhwa is all set to debut in big screen with 'Boondi Raita'

MUMBAI: Gaurav Wadhwa will be seen in a major role in the film Boondi Raita directed by Kamal Chandra. The movie also features actors Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Himansh Kohli, Alka Amin and many others in pivotal roles.

Gaurav who is best known for his roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Thapki Pyaar Ki and so on and was last seen in Star Bharat's Teri Laadli Main in the lead role as Akshat opposite Mayuri Kapadane has joined the cast of Bollywood movie Boondi Raita.

Confirming the news to India Forums, Gaurav said, "I am playing the character of Sunny in the film, he is a positive guy, very supportive for Himansh's character BAGGU. The two are like buddies. I am very happy and excited to make my Bollywood debut through comedy genre, looking forward for it.''

The film went on floor during the pre-Covid phase. However, there has been a lot of delay in the completion of shoot due to the norms.

