Fabulous! Meet Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn’s rumoured boyfriend

MUMBAI: The popular couple of the B-town, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, is one of the most adored couples of the B-town. From their cutesy moments to their fun-filled family vacations, the lovely duo never fails to entertain us. However, unlike her parents, Nysa Devgan is an extremely private person, who prefers to live a low-key life. Even her Instagram account is private, which is quite rare in today's celeb culture.

Apart from being in the headlines for her fashion quotient, reports of Nysa dating a London-based entrepreneur are making noise in the media.

If media speculations are to be believed, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's glamourous daughter, Nysa Devgan, is reportedly in a relationship with a 24-year-old entrepreneur named, Vedant Mahajan. The young businessman is currently based in London, but his journey had kick-started in Mumbai, where he had made a name for himself before making it big in the foreign land.

The alleged couple has been spotted spending a lot of time with each other on special occasions, going out for dinner dates. Vedant and Nysa's mushy pictures speak volumes about their lovely chemistry. However, what caught everyone's attention was the chemistry between Vedant and Nysa in their vacation pictures.

Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend, Vedant Mahajan, belongs to the event curation industry. Soon, Vedant Mahajan had formed MVM Entertainment, which deals with all the venue and event-related services.During his time in Mumbai, Vedant had organised more than 300 events under his company, MVM Entertainment.

