Fabulous! Suhana's reaction to Shanaya Kapoor's new hairstyle is UNMISSABLE; see Instagram post

MUMBAI: Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently shared a photo wearing makeup and hair tied in a tight bun on her Instagram post following which reactions and comments started pouring in from her friends and family.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "Not gonna lie my head was hurting but oh well #snatched." Reacting to the post, Suhana Khan wrote, "Wow." Maheep dropped a bunch of heart eyes and red heart emojis.

Actor and Shanaya's friend Ananya Panday wrote, "Hurting??? That’s an understatement." Shanaya replied, "@ananyapanday thanks for washing my hair." Her mother Bhavana Pandey also dropped several red heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Anjini Dhawan, the niece of actor Varun Dhawan, commented, "Obsessed." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan said, "Oh myyyy."

Shanaya is currently working on her first film, which is being made under Karan Johar's production house. Prior to her acting project, she worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's hit film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor shared several new and old photos with daughter Shanaya. As she began shooting for her acting debut, Sanjay wrote, “New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, the sky's the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you.”

Credit: Hindustan Times