Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, in her instagram posts, has always shown her love for New York City. She is currently studying filming in Tisch School of the Arts in New York. She keeps posting pictures and videos from the city as and when she gets time to explore it. Recently, she shared a picture of a truck parked near a building. The quote on the truck was, 'Don’t worry. Even If you leave New York, you’ll always be a New Yorker.'

It seems the star kid is heartbroken as she may leave the city soon.

A few of the comments that were put by her friends were ‘I refuse to accept this’. While the other friend said ‘ You’re going to do amazing things’.

She has been sharing pictures and videos from the city ever since she moved there in 2019. From partying to exploring the city with her friends, she is in love with the city.

Suhana is interested in acting, but then she had a condition where she had to first complete her studies. Now that she has completed her filming course, there may soon be an announcement of her starting her acting career in Bollywood.

In one of the interviews, she was asked about acting. To which, she said she always dreamt of becoming an actor. Since she was young she used to do accents and impressions. Her parents only knew about her seriousness in acting when they saw her perform for the first time. She played Miranda in a school performance.

