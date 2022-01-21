Fabulous! Tiger Shroff wishes sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday in a unique way

MUMBAI: It is celebration time for the Shroff family as Krishna Shroff is celebrating her 29th birthday on Friday, January 21. On the special occasion, her close friends and family members took to social media to share sweet birthday tributes for her.

However, the birthday note posted by her brother Tiger Shroff is the most special one. Not only did Tiger try to imitate Krishna, but he also hailed her as his ‘bro’.

Also Read: What! Disha Patani is a fan of this Bollywood superstar, calls her the Barbie Doll of Bollywood

In the picture, we can see Tiger lazing on his sofa as he copies sister Krishna’s ‘hot pout look’. Needless to say, the adorable moment captured is a special one for the sibling duo as the two appear to be beaming with tremendous joy.

While sharing the photo online, Tiger wrote, “Happy birthday to my bro Kishu Shroff. Sorry to take the best genes from our parents but we still love you. Hope I get your hot pout look though.”

Also Read: Shocking! Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani get massively trolled on social media for their dressing as they return from Maldives

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen sharing the screen space alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. He is now gearing up to feature in the sequel of his debut film, ‘Heropanti’ with his ‘Student of the Year 2’ co-star Tara Sutaria.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the details of Tiger Shroff’s role in ‘Heropanti 2’ remain unclear. Apart from this, Shroff also has ‘Ganapath’ and the untitled sequel of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the pipeline.

Credit: Pinkvilla