Fabulous! You can’t afford to miss these sunkissed pictures of Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood. The young diva is also quite popular on social media where she is often seen sharing pictures and videos of herself with her fans. The actress gives major fashion and fitness goals. Fans always look forward to seeing more of her on social media.

Also read: What! Ananya Panday was travelling when the entire world was under lockdown, but here is the twist

We won't be wrong in saying that it is always a treat to watch her not only on-screen and also off-screen. Having said that, today, let us have a look at a few sunkissed pictures of hers.

Indeed, these pictures of the actress are setting social media on fire, and we really cannot get over them.

What are your views on these? Let us know in the comments section?

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was produced by Dharma Production. It underperformed at the box office. She also worked in Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year. The young talent was seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Padnekar in the film. She played a secretary who indulges in an affair with a married man, which was portrayed by Ranjeeta Kaur in the original. She appeared in the 2020 action film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's romantic drama, Gehraiyaan, with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. She will also team up with Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh's multilingual film Liger. Mike Tyson is set to make his acting debut in the Indian cinema with this film. The film is scheduled to be released on 25 August 2022.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Must watch! This viral video of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter at the airport gives a conformation about their relationship