Fans go crazy for Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, check it out!

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has won many hearts with her humble nature and overwhelming kind gestures. With her grounded and sweet behavior, she manages to win her fans' love and expectations always.

Recently, at the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal where her fans gathered in huge numbers to show their love for her, they all gathered with so much of positivity and enthusiasm, fans were really excited to see her, click pictures and congratulate her on the upcoming release. The fans even got Sara a bunch of roses that the actress accepted gracefully.

Sara seemed very happy seeing that love from her fans, and clicked pictures with them and has always been welcoming towards them. Hailed as the buzz girl of Bollywood for her wide popularity, Sara is all set to yet again deliver a stellar performance. With each project, the actress has brought new characters to the

Ever since her debut with Kedarnath, Sara has been creating headlines. With her next Simmba as well, the actress charted another blockbuster with two back to back successes.

screen.

After Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to.