Fans react to Rhea Chakraborty’s post and tell her not to be fake; READ MORE

MUMBAI : It has been a month since the Chhichhore actor left us, and till today fans and followers cannot digest this news that the actor committed suicide. Fans say that the actor with a sweet and bright smile and so much of positivity can never commit suicide. They all are appealing for the CBI investigation to find out who is behind all this and what prompted the actor to take such a drastic step.

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput's rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a post where she sought CBI’s help in the actor’s case. She wrote a letter addressing Amit Shah and shared the same on her social media platform.

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

This was the post by the Jalebi actress, and fans all over gave their reaction to this post of the actress.

Here are few reactions of the fans:

It should also be investigated that how you tried to close the chapter of Sushant by showing it as a suicide but we didn't let you do it.

After 30 days, if you remember that He was your bf, you are just saving ur as in this case !! We will expose this also.#SSRCaseIsNotSuicide — Justice for SSR #CKMKB (@vikashranjan) July 16, 2020

Still Rhea is saying it's a suicide

Rhea

Sushant was Not Depressed

Sushant was Murdered

Why are you saying that Sushant did Suicide??

You was a great Mistake of Sushant life

At least after Sushant dead Please Support him#SSRCaseIsNotSuicide pic.twitter.com/Su9fqIhKPu — Justice for Sushant punished the culprit (@HowladarMohd) July 16, 2020

Oh.. Suicide..

Rhea want CBI Enquiry For.. Sushant's suicide but....Rhea don't want CBI Enquiry For Sushant's Murdere

This is Suicide for Police and Rhea not for us

We have eyes we can See it's Murder #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide pic.twitter.com/36A6sWvINb — Justice for Sushant punished the culprit (@HowladarMohd) July 16, 2020

SUCIDE Ka TAG direct de rahi

GF fake Culprit face Glamour Doll❗ SSR ko mental is ne ghoshit kiya Sycho Bhatt Camp doll

Yah sab publicity stunt case se dur rahna Companies Sushant ki clean chit mil jaye justice mang rahi dekho❗

Muh se nhi nikla murder huya Evidence dikhe pic.twitter.com/1ppcwNLXbb — Universal..Shree (@__sShree_Shakti) July 16, 2020

Rhea was Sushant girlfriend

Stay also with Sushant

But Rhea Don't know

Which Pressure Sushant have??

Rhea never Share the Pain of Sushant.. #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide Rhea and Sushant post on same day Sushant in pain but Rhea is happy in same Sushant House. #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide pic.twitter.com/PTc35MzuHr — Justice for Sushant punished the culprit (@HowladarMohd) July 16, 2020

#SSRCaseIsNotSuicide

Don't worry RheaChakraborty we his fans are fighting for him since one month. Aap shayad late uthi hai. #CBIEnquiry will be initiated and the murderers will also be punished. We'll make that sure. Don't need your help baby you r behind the SSR murder pic.twitter.com/g80Od6sjLk — pujamathur(@SushiGirl_puja) July 16, 2020

Ms Rhea, whole india and ministers are sure of murder and rejecting the depression theory , but you as his self proclaimed gf is set on the mission to prove it a suicide.. Everyone knows he can't suicide , its a murder. And if he had any pressure then why he didn't tell you.. pic.twitter.com/SI8qztziF6 — Akanksha D (@only__facts) July 16, 2020

Talking about reactions of netizens, they are asking where she was for a month and why she shared her feelings after a month. Some even said that she is just fake and seeking attention.

