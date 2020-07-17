News

Fans react to Rhea Chakraborty’s post and tell her not to be fake; READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shares a post to which fans trolled her.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
17 Jul 2020 11:30 AM

MUMBAI : It has been a month since the Chhichhore actor left us, and till today fans and followers cannot digest this news that the actor committed suicide. Fans say that the actor with a sweet and bright smile and so much of positivity can never commit suicide. They all are appealing for the CBI investigation to find out who is behind all this and what prompted the actor to take such a drastic step.

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput's rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a post where she sought CBI’s help in the actor’s case. She wrote a letter addressing Amit Shah and shared the same on her social media platform.

This was the post by the Jalebi actress, and fans all over gave their reaction to this post of the actress.

Here are few reactions of the fans:

Talking about reactions of netizens, they are asking where she was for a month and why she shared her feelings after a month. Some even said that she is just fake and seeking attention.

What are your thoughts on this post of the actress? Hit the comment section below.

