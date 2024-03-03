Farah Khan on Deepika Padukone's debut in 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Farah Khan, the director of 'Om Shanti Om', recently shared insights into Deepika Padukone's debut in the film and the challenges she faced. Despite initial struggles with diction, Deepika's undeniable star quality and screen presence shone through.

Farah Khan first noticed Deepika in a Fanta advertisement and was convinced of her potential as a leading lady in Bollywood. She auditioned Deepika for 'Happy New Year' initially but later cast her in 'Om Shanti Om', impressed by her resemblance to the iconic Hema Malini of the bygone era.

During the auditions for 'Om Shanti Om', Farah found Deepika's diction to be lacking, but her expressive face and passion for dance stood out. Despite the challenges, Farah believed in Deepika's potential and enrolled her in diction classes and other training programs to hone her skills.

In 'Om Shanti Om', while the rest of the film used sync sound, Deepika's voice was dubbed due to her diction issues. However, her performance and screen presence were widely praised, marking a successful debut for the actress.

Farah Khan's belief in Deepika's talent paid off, as the actress went on to become one of the most popular and acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Deepika's journey from overcoming diction challenges to achieving stardom is a testament to her perseverance and dedication to her craft.

Credit: Mid Day

