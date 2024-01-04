Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na was successful because of Shah Rukh Khan; wants her next film to be ONLY with him

Farah Khan as we know shares a very special bond with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that her directorial debut Main Hoon Na was a hit only because of Shah Rukh Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 14:08
movie_image: 
Farah Khan

MUMBAI: Farah Khan is one of the most well known filmmakers and choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She is known for her humour and wit and making her celebs on her film sets feel special. Farah Khan as we know shares a very special bond with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that her directorial debut Main Hoon Na was a hit only because of Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read-Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!

Farah who calls SRK her ‘Lucky Mascot’ said that she is willing to wait as long as it takes to work with the superstar once again. Speaking of working with him in her directorial debut Main Hoon Na, Farah revealed, “While making the film I a hundred percent felt that this film will work because Shah Rukh is starring in it. Abhi bhi lagta hai mujh ki agar mein banaungi toh Shah Rukh ke sath hi banaungi 1000% chalni hi chalni hai, bhale hi time lelo ruk jaao.”

Farah’s other direc torial ventures include Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. Only Tees Maar Khan did not have SRK in the lead. The film that had Akshay Kumar failed to impress audience and despite being made with a budget of Rs 45 crores, made just Rs 101 crores at the box office. In comparison, Happy New Year grossed Rs 394 crore, while Om Shanti Om made Rs 150 crore and Main Hoon Na was one of the highest grossing films on 2004.

Also Read-Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

Farah Khan SRK Shah Rukh Khan Sirish Kundar Tees Maar Khan Joker Om Shanti Om Happy New Year Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 14:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa SPOILER: What! Anupama gives a befitting reply to Shruti; Adhya apologises to her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Student Of The Year 3: Karan Johar confirms it will be a web series and Shanaya Kapoor will play the lead
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is known to have launched the careers of many new commers. First it was Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan...
Krishna Mohini: Meet actor Mohit K Sachdev roped in for the upcoming show on Colors bankrolled by Boyhood Production
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the...
DJ Tillu actress Neha Shetty is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Neha Shetty has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing...
Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na was successful because of Shah Rukh Khan; wants her next film to be ONLY with him
MUMBAI: Farah Khan is one of the most well known filmmakers and choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She is known...
Meet actress who is way more popular than Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday; is just 22 years old and travels in a private jet
MUMBAI: It is not an easy feat to make it big in tinsel town, especially to get a massive fan following with very...
Recent Stories
Neha Shetty
DJ Tillu actress Neha Shetty is too hot to handle in these pictures
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Neha Shetty
DJ Tillu actress Neha Shetty is too hot to handle in these pictures
Himanshi
Sarang: Himanshu Awasthi and Jahnavi Soni bag a new film - EXCLUSIVE
Armaan Malik
Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik croons the motivational song ‘Jeetega Tera Junoon’ in the newly released film ‘Patna Shuklla’
Anupama
Tillu Square box office day 3: Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda starrer is dominating the Indian BO
Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa
‘Ruslaan’ pair Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa Unveil romantic ditty ‘Pehla Ishq’ which captures the emotions of falling in love for the first time
KRITI SANON
Kriti Sanon reveals the big dream she had for her debut film, which includes Salman Khan, take a look