Farah Khan reveals Main Hoon Na was successful because of Shah Rukh Khan; wants her next film to be ONLY with him

MUMBAI: Farah Khan is one of the most well known filmmakers and choreographers of the Hindi film industry. She is known for her humour and wit and making her celebs on her film sets feel special. Farah Khan as we know shares a very special bond with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that her directorial debut Main Hoon Na was a hit only because of Shah Rukh Khan.

Farah who calls SRK her ‘Lucky Mascot’ said that she is willing to wait as long as it takes to work with the superstar once again. Speaking of working with him in her directorial debut Main Hoon Na, Farah revealed, “While making the film I a hundred percent felt that this film will work because Shah Rukh is starring in it. Abhi bhi lagta hai mujh ki agar mein banaungi toh Shah Rukh ke sath hi banaungi 1000% chalni hi chalni hai, bhale hi time lelo ruk jaao.”

Farah’s other direc torial ventures include Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. Only Tees Maar Khan did not have SRK in the lead. The film that had Akshay Kumar failed to impress audience and despite being made with a budget of Rs 45 crores, made just Rs 101 crores at the box office. In comparison, Happy New Year grossed Rs 394 crore, while Om Shanti Om made Rs 150 crore and Main Hoon Na was one of the highest grossing films on 2004.

