Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!

MUMBAI: Dunki, the third movie of the year, is about to hit theaters, and Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, has already begun theatrical promotions for it. He flew to Dubai on Sunday to promote Dunki, where he gave his fans a mega event that left them in a tizzy.

Now that a number of images and videos from the event have made their way online, one of them shows the celebrity nearly being drawn into the crowd by his fans.

In the video, SRK is seen waving and shaking hands with the crowds of fans who have gathered to see their hero. However, when he shook hands with the crowd, a fan grabbed his hand and refused to let go. The actor is seen attempting desperately to keep his balance and free his hand.

Then, his bodyguards intervened to protect him, asking the audience not to try to pull him down or grab his hand.

Wearing a leather jacket, jeans, and a black t-shirt, SRK looked smart. He accessorized his ensemble with matching sunglasses.While dancing to his songs Lutt Putt Gaya and O Maahi from Dunki, he expressed gratitude to everyone for the love he received in 2023.

In the meantime, SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani will work together on their debut feature, Dunki, which is scheduled to premiere on December 21. In significant parts are Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

SRK was heard telling the audience during the occasion that his first movie of the year, Pathaan, was for all of his fans who couldn't wait to see him on screen, and his second picture, Jawan, was for all of the women in the nation, and that his current project, Dunki, is something he is doing for himself.

Credit- Free Press Journal