Farah Khan's daughter raises Rs 70,000 via her unique sketches

MUMBAI: Farah Khan, who is a well-known filmmaker, is presently making headlines for the right reasons.

She remained in news for blasting all the celebs during the lockdown who were bombarding their social networking accounts with fitness videos. In her Twitter post, slamming them, she asked them to understand the tragic situation caused due to Coronavirus, which is far more worrisome than imagined. Later, TV actress Kavita Kaushik too mocked her and Deepika Padukone too mentioned about it during her interactive session with Rajeev Masand. Though Farah Khan did not respond to it, both the actresses hogged limelight for putting forth their opinions.

Farah’s latest social networking post came as a sheer delight; the filmmaker’s daughter Anya’s sketch has fetched Rs. 70,000. Sharing this news, Farah also mentioned of the amount to be utilized for a noble cause. Revealing further she mentioned of these funds raised with her daughter’s sketch will be used to feed the strays during this lockdown. Also making it more special was it National Pet Day when Farah shared this news. Farah shared a fast forward video of her daughter’s sketch.

She captioned her Instagram post as, “So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her..”

Many industry colleagues of Farah appreciated her daughter’s artwork. Some of them are Bhavan Pandey, Rhea Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, bff Sania Mirza, Tahira Kashyap and also her fans.

Credits: SpotboyE.com