Farhan Akhtar talks about Kunal Khemu's debut as a director in Madgaon Express, read on

MUMBAI: Madgaon Express, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is generating quite a buzz among audiences. The film, directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring the talented cast of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has piqued the masses' interest after the trailer was dropped.

Also read - Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express took over Pune! Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi, graced the city for promotions

Actor Kunal Kemmu is making his directorial debut with Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express, and as seen in the trailer and the assets that have been released so far, it seems that he has done an excellent job in presenting the comedy entertainer.

Multi-faceted Farhan Akhtar, who is also the producer of the film, shared his thoughts on Kunal Kemmu's first directorial and said, "We all have been first-time directors. You understand the anxiety, the excitement, and the hunger of wanting to make a film. I was fortunate that I had people who believed in me when I was floating around the script of Dil Chahta Hai, many many years ago. Madgaon script came along with one of the leading producers at Excel who called us and said Kunal had written a script. We heard the script and we were immediately hooked to it. It is a fun fun ride. Kunal has been working in the industry for so long now and, he has a vision and clarity for what he has written and he will be able to deliver because he has worked enough in the Hindi film industry to know how it works."

Director Kunal Kemmu praised Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and said, "Farhan and Ritesh provided immense support, offering creative freedom throughout the process. Their trust in my vision allowed me to execute the film exactly as I had imagined."

The film is four days away from its theatrical release on March 22nd, 2024. With each passing day, the excitement continues to soar among the masses. The madness of the Madgaon Express took over Delhi when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary created an electrifying atmosphere in Delhi and had a blast with the fans and the audiences.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and "Madgaon Express" promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

