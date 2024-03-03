From farmer to film Star: The inspiring journey of Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's remarkable journey from a farmer in Bihar to a Bollywood superstar is a story of perseverance, resilience, and hard work.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi's rise to fame is a testament to his unwavering determination and passion for acting. Born in Belsand village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, Tripathi initially worked as a farmer alongside his father. However, his aspirations led him to pursue a career in acting, a decision that would change his life forever.

After completing high school, Tripathi moved to Patna, where he studied hotel management and worked as a kitchen supervisor at a local hotel. Despite facing rejection from the National School of Drama (NSD) twice, Tripathi remained undeterred and continued to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Also read: Grounded! OMG 2 fame Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he chooses not to share his personal sad stories; Says ‘I get worried...’

Tripathi's breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012, where he impressed audiences and critics alike with his portrayal of Sultan Qureshi. Since then, he has delivered several memorable performances in films and web series, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Tripathi's journey is a reminder that with hard work, perseverance, and a strong belief in oneself, anything is possible. His story inspires countless aspiring actors and serves as a testament to the power of dreams and determination.

Also Read: Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2’s adult certification, “ it became difficult for families to watch the film”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA 

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Pankaj Tripathi Bollywood actor Bihar farmer perseverance hard work NSD Rejection Dreams Determination inspiration TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
MUMBAI: Sunil Grover, a prominent face in Indian television and cinema, has steadily made his mark in the entertainment...
The List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 was unveiled and SHAH RUKH KHAN is the only actor to feature in the top 30 on the list!
MUMBAI : The unveiling of the List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 has once again highlighted the unparalleled...
'Crew' New teaser snippet Out! Witness Tabu in the Hottest Avatar! Song to release on 4th March
MUMBAI : The makers of 'Crew' have set the right tone for this upcoming commercial family entertainer by releasing the...
From farmer to film Star: The inspiring journey of Pankaj Tripathi
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi's rise to fame is a testament to his unwavering determination and passion for acting. Born in...
Did Nimrit Kaur pass her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to some explicit scene?
MUMBAI : Love Sex Aur Dhokha has indeed set the right tone for the audience to witness a different kind of content....
India's biggest sequel flop: 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara'
MUMBAI: The 2010 film 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' was a massive hit, earning praise for its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
1
The List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 was unveiled and SHAH RUKH KHAN is the only actor to feature in the top 30 on the list!
Tabu
'Crew' New teaser snippet Out! Witness Tabu in the Hottest Avatar! Song to release on 4th March
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Did Nimrit Kaur pass her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to some explicit scene?
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara
India's biggest sequel flop: 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara'
Deepak Tijori
Deepak Tijori: The almost prem of Maine Pyar Kiya