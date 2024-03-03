From farmer to film Star: The inspiring journey of Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi's rise to fame is a testament to his unwavering determination and passion for acting. Born in Belsand village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, Tripathi initially worked as a farmer alongside his father. However, his aspirations led him to pursue a career in acting, a decision that would change his life forever.

After completing high school, Tripathi moved to Patna, where he studied hotel management and worked as a kitchen supervisor at a local hotel. Despite facing rejection from the National School of Drama (NSD) twice, Tripathi remained undeterred and continued to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Also read: Grounded! OMG 2 fame Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he chooses not to share his personal sad stories; Says ‘I get worried...’

Tripathi's breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012, where he impressed audiences and critics alike with his portrayal of Sultan Qureshi. Since then, he has delivered several memorable performances in films and web series, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

Tripathi's journey is a reminder that with hard work, perseverance, and a strong belief in oneself, anything is possible. His story inspires countless aspiring actors and serves as a testament to the power of dreams and determination.

Also Read: Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2’s adult certification, “ it became difficult for families to watch the film”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.