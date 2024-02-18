Fascinating! Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta: A Love Story Shrouded in Secrecy and Sacrifice

MUMBAI: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fairy tales often come to life on screen, the off-screen lives of celebrities are sometimes marked by heartaches and trials. One such story is that of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, a tale of love that defied societal norms but ultimately succumbed to the pressures of fame and differences.

Aamir Khan, the rising star of Hindi cinema, and Reena Dutta, the daughter of an Air Force officer, found love against the backdrop of cultural and religious differences. Their love story began in the early 80s when Aamir was just 20 and Reena, 18. Despite facing opposition from Reena's family due to their different religious backgrounds, the young couple decided to tie the knot.

In 1986, Aamir and Reena married in a secret ceremony, with Aamir being just 21 years old. However, their marriage was met with resistance from Reena's family, particularly her father, who was deeply unhappy with their union. The revelation of their marriage led to a rift within the family, causing Reena's father to fall ill and be hospitalized.

Despite the challenges, Aamir and Reena stood by each other, building a life together and welcoming two children, Junaid and Ira. However, after 16 years of marriage, cracks began to appear in their relationship, and in 2002, they decided to part ways, marking the end of their marriage.

For Reena, the divorce meant a life of solitude, as she chose not to remarry and focused on raising her children. Aamir, on the other hand, found love again and married Kiran Rao, his co-worker from the film 'Lagaan,' in 2005. Together, they welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, into the world.

Despite the end of their marriage, Aamir and Reena maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their children. Their story is a testament to the complexities of love and the sacrifices often made in the pursuit of happiness.

