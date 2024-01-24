Fascinating! Alia Bhatt Excited for "Love & War" with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Calls it a Favorite Reunion

Alia Bhatt expresses her anticipation for the upcoming film "Love & War," co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, calling it her favourite reunion. The epic saga, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set for a Christmas 2025 release.
MUMBAI : Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated project, "Love & War," featuring the stellar trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has stirred excitement among fans. The film, described as an epic saga, is set against the backdrop of war and is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.

Alia Bhatt, who shared the film's poster on her Instagram handle, expressed her enthusiasm in an Instagram story. She reshared the poster and captioned it, "Back with the best...My favourite kind of reunion. Can't wait...," along with a red heart emoji.

The film, produced by Bhansali Productions, is poised for a significant Christmas release next year, competing with James Cameron's Hollywood epic, Avatar 3.

Exclusive details about the project indicate that Sanjay Leela Bhansali aims to create a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. The film pays homage to the 1964 classic, Sangam, directed by Raj Kapoor. Bhansali plans to start filming around November 2024 with a marathon schedule.

The collaboration marks a reunion for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, almost 17 years after their first venture, Saawariya. The casting coup, featuring top names like SLB, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky, highlights the power of Bhansali's screenplay.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently starred in the successful action crime film "Animal." Alia Bhatt's latest film, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," received positive reviews, and she is currently filming "Jigra." Vicky Kaushal's acclaimed appearance in "Sam Bahadur" and upcoming projects like "Chaava" and "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam" showcase his diverse roles in the industry.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 
 

