Wow! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Love and War

MUMBAI: With the rise in the consumption of content we see some movies are been made for big screens. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been one of the most loved and followed filmmakers in the industry. Over the time with his great vision and movies, the director has created a solid mark not in the hearts and minds of the fans but also in the industry. Indeed the fans always look forward to the new movie of the filmmaker.

And now for all the movie lovers and the fans of the director, here is the big news. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set with his new movie which has great names like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, yes you heard right! All our favourite actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space with each other in this upcoming movie titled Love and War.
 

Well from the title we guess it is going to be a love triangle but we look forward to seeing what will be the context and concept of the movie Love and War, and this announcement has indeed the excitement level among the fans all over and we see further more information on the movie.

What are your views on this new movie announcement of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and how excited are you for the same, do share in the comment section below.

