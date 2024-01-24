Must read! Shah Rukh Khan NOT rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah; Read on to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan had a great year in 2023! Last year, the B-town celebrity launched three successful movies: Jawan, Dunki, and Pathaan. King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is supposedly his next project. In the next film, the actor is rumored to appear on screen alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set for a return with Inshallah! Although Salman Khan was cast to play the protagonist in the eagerly awaited film, it appears like Shah Rukh Khan may take Salman Khan's place.

Shah Rukh Khan has been cast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. Although there are several speculations stating that Shah Rukh Khan has chosen not to participate in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah because he wants to purposefully stay away from romantic comedies, a source close to a popular news portal confirmed that the actor would be collaborating with the renowned filmmaker on the film. According to insiders, the megastar actually plays a significant part in the eagerly anticipated production.

Previous to this, rumors regarding Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan's impending project had gone viral on the internet. "SLB has met SRK a couple of times over the last few months. It’s a story and character which suits Shah Rukh Khan's personality and he is in conversations to get him on board," a source told a popular news portal.

If information from reports is to be believed, production will begin in May or June of 2024. This next movie, like his earlier works, is a "very ambitious story that is close to the director's heart."

In the meantime, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is allegedly working on a love film starring Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in addition to Baiju Bawra.

Although Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been cast in the key roles in Baiju Bawra, the film won't be released for a while.

