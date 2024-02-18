Fascinating! Dishaa Jhaa's Experience Working with Nana Patekar

MUMBAI: Dishaa Jhaa, daughter of filmmaker Prakash Jha and actress Deepti Naval, is stepping into the world of series production with 'Sankalp' on an OTT platform. She recently shared her experience working with veteran actor Nana Patekar, highlighting his sense of perfection and his fondness for cooking.

Dishaa's journey in the film industry began with 'Raajneeti', where she worked as a costume assistant. Reflecting on her time with Nana Patekar during that film, she recalled his meticulous attention to detail, especially regarding costume continuity. Despite her role as a costume assistant, she was struck by Nana Patekar's professionalism and focus on set, which left a lasting impression on her.

Her collaboration with Nana Patekar continued with 'Sankalp', where she took on the role of a producer. She observed that Nana Patekar's dedication to his craft remained unchanged. Despite the passage of time, he still maintained a keen eye for detail, particularly in maintaining costume continuity.

Dishaa also shared insights into Nana Patekar's personality off-screen. She described him as a child at heart, someone who enjoyed being around people and rarely retreated to his vanity. He made sure everyone on set, including spot boys and technicians, had eaten. Additionally, he had a fondness for cooking and often prepared mutton for the entire team, showcasing his caring and jovial nature.

For Dishaa, collaborating with actors like Nana Patekar, whom she has grown up watching, is a joyous experience that doesn't feel like work. Despite their short 30-day shoot for 'Sankalp', the fun and camaraderie they shared made time fly by, leaving them with cherished memories of their time together on set.

Dishaa's experience with Nana Patekar underscores the actor's professionalism, kindness, and passion for his craft, making him not just a talented actor but also a wonderful human being to work with.

