Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more

Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 01:37
movie_image: 
NANA PATEKAR

MUMBAI:  Veteran star Nana Patekar, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, says the biggest advantage of being an actor is that they have a way of taking out our frustration with the help of a camera.

Also read -What! When Nana Patekar revealed he scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Bajirao Mastani, Read on to knwo why

In a conversation with media personnels in the capital, Nana was seen talking about advantages of being an actor.

He said: “The biggest advantage of being an actor is that we have a way of taking out our frustration with the help of a camera. If I didn’t have this medium, I would have gone mad. Anyway, I am called mad. This is such a big medium for us.”

Nana was then asked about working in south films, as they are currently creating waves.

“Kaala. I had done that in Hindi then dubbed it in Tamil. They wanted 2-3 lines and I said like let me just dub more lines and that’s how we did the entire film. The thing is you can dub but the language isn’t yours so the expression wouldn’t come. That’s why I don’t do it,” he added.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Vaccine War’ is touted as India’s first bio-science cinematic endeavour. It talks about the scientists pivotal in developing the indigenous BBV152 vaccine, commonly known as Covaxin.

Also read - What! When Nana Patekar revealed he scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Bajirao Mastani, Read on to knwo why

The film also stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda. The film is scheduled to release on September 28 in 10 different languages.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Nana Patekar The Vaccine War Kaala Vivek Agnihotri Pallavi Joshi Anupam Kher Raima Sen sapthami gowda Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 01:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran star Nana Patekar, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, says the biggest advantage...
Woah! Sanya Malhotra has two films in her kitty, which are a part of the 1000 Crore Club
MUMBAI: We keep making films that are supposed to be empowering for women. Bollywood even gives them an action sequence...
Must read! Javed Akhtar refutes the rumours of Sholay and Zanjeer being copied from western films
MUMBAI:  Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has said that the iconic Bollywood film ‘Sholay’ was not based...
Wow! Nimrat Kaur fills with positivity as she shares her pictures from the Golden Temple and with some tasty Punjabi food
MUMBAI:  Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is known for her roles in ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Dasvi’ etc, on Sunday gave her...
Wow! Wamiqa Gabbi reveals about taking inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleebag for Charlie Chopra
MUMBAI:  Actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s character, Charlie Chopra in the series ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang...
Wow! Anupam Kher reveals how he 'wanted to be associated with the most important film of our times' than play a main lead in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War
MUMBAI:  Actor Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of the new Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Vaccine War’,...
Recent Stories
NANA PATEKAR
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
SANYA MALHOTRA
Woah! Sanya Malhotra has two films in her kitty, which are a part of the 1000 Crore Club
JAVED AKHTAR
Must read! Javed Akhtar refutes the rumours of Sholay and Zanjeer being copied from western films
NIMRAT KAUR
Wow! Nimrat Kaur fills with positivity as she shares her pictures from the Golden Temple and with some tasty Punjabi food
WAMIQA GABBI
Wow! Wamiqa Gabbi reveals about taking inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleebag for Charlie Chopra
ANUPAM KHER
Wow! Anupam Kher reveals how he 'wanted to be associated with the most important film of our times' than play a main lead in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War
JENNIFER ANISTON
Woah! From earning $22,500 to $1 million per episode, take a look at the salary growth of Jennifer Aniston