What! When Nana Patekar revealed he scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Bajirao Mastani, Read on to knwo why

He is all set to be seen in the soon to be released The Vaccine War where he will be seen on the big screens after nearly 4-5 years.
MUMBAI: Nana Patekar is one of the most talented actors we have in the Film industry with over 4 decades of experience in the industry under his belt, the actor has seen all the faces and phases of the industry. He is all set to be seen in the soon to be released The Vaccine War where he will be seen on the big screens after nearly 4-5 years.

Recalling the film Bajirao Mastani and his interaction with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nana said, “You can see it in Bhansali's films. I was unhappy with the song Malhari. I directly called him up and said what is this 'wat laavli' . I did not like it so I said it to him. I am not bothered what the people will like or not. If I did not like it, I told him.” He has worked with Bhansali in the 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical. 

Speaking about The Vaccine War he said, “When you say it is a true story, it is based on real incidents, then we can ask certain questions from the creators because they can not take liberty with the facts. If it is a true story, everything about it should be true.” 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

