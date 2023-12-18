Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets 5:55 Am at Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema on its first day of release; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Dunki, starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to premiere on big screens on December 21. Fans are anticipating the movie with tremendous excitement after watching the captivating Dunki Drop 4 (trailer). The film is expected to elicit a wide spectrum of emotions. The anticipation evident in the advance bookings for Dunki is noticeable, as the film has already garnered over Rs 2 crore for its Indian premiere.

Rajkumar Hirani's film has got its first-ever 5:55 a.m. screening in Mumbai. Dunki special shows have been organized by Shah Rukh's fan club, SRK Universe, on over 1000 screens globally, a record for any Hindi actor. With the magical number 5:55 am show at Gaiety cinema in Mumbai, the fan club set a new record. This is the film's first show in its illustrious history.

It should be mentioned that the first-ever 9 a.m. Pathaan screening at the Gaiety theater was hosted by Shah Rukh's fan group. They then held Jawan's first-ever 6 a.m. show at the same location. Before the movie opens in theaters, fans are expressing their excitement in every way possible.

When Dunki opens on December 21, it will compete with Salaar, the massive action film starring Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, which is slated to open the next day. With key roles for Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in Dunki, Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani work together for the first time. Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are the film's producers. Kanika Dhillon, Rajkumar Hirani, and Abhijat Joshi wrote it.

