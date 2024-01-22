Fascinating! Prem Chopra Reveals Deleted Scenes from Animal, Expresses Surprise at Continued Love from Fans

Veteran actor Prem Chopra shares insights into his special appearance in Animal, disclosing that a few of his scenes were edited out.
Prem Chopra

MUMBAI: In a recent interview, veteran actor Prem Chopra, who made a special appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, unveiled that certain scenes featuring him were left on the editing room floor. Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has been making waves at the box office, but it hasn't been without controversy, with some labeling it 'misogynistic.'

During a chat with India Today, Prem Chopra delved into his role in Animal, praising the film's craftsmanship. He revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with two assistants, meticulously crafted the script, showcasing a clear vision of what he wanted.

Also Read: 'Prem naam hai mera': How Prem Chopra became the man we love to hate

"The film got very lengthy. It turned out to be a four-hour fifteen-minute film, so he (the director) had to cut it out. Hence, in this way, my two or three scenes were cut, which I thought were very good," shared the veteran actor.

Acknowledging the industry's dynamics, Prem Chopra admitted to his surprise that despite the reduction in screen time, the audience has embraced his performance wholeheartedly. "I still get views and information about it. I never expected that. I thought this was a special appearance, but the love is still pouring," Chopra added.

Reflecting on Animal's reception, the 88-year-old actor noted the film's substantial success. He acknowledged the divisive reactions, with some disapproving due to its violent content while others repeatedly watched it, making it a blockbuster. Fans from America, according to Chopra, celebrated the film in New York theaters, emphasizing its global impact.

Animal, also featuring Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, hit the screens on December 1, marking its presence in the cinematic landscape.

Also Read: Finally! Veteran actor Prem Chopra expresses displeasure over his death rumours on social media

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

