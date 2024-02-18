Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, often referred to as 'Bhaijaan' by his fans, is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today. However, his journey to stardom was not an easy one. Despite being the son of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman started his career as a background dancer, earning a mere Rs 75 for his performances.

In an interview, Salman Khan reminisced about his early days, stating, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun." Despite his initial struggles, Salman's talent and charisma soon caught the eye of filmmakers, leading to his debut in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi.

However, it was his role in Sooraj R Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that catapulted him to stardom. The film was a massive success and Salman quickly became one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. His iconic hairstyle in Tere Naam (2003) further solidified his status as a style icon.

Today, Salman Khan is not only known for his acting prowess but also for his philanthropic work and larger-than-life persona. He reportedly charges over Rs 100 crore per film and has a net worth of Rs 2900 crore. His annual earnings are estimated to be around Rs 220 crore, with a monthly income of Rs 16 crore.

Salman Khan's journey from a background dancer to Bollywood's megastar is truly inspirational and serves as a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent.

