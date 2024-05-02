Wow! Salman Khan talks about the journey of Tiger 3 from the inaugural film's success in theatres and much more

Salman Khan shares insights on his dedicated role in the cinematic realm.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 05:45
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Bollywood icon Salman Khan recently expressed his perspective on the essence of his profession, emphasizing that his primary and pivotal duty as an actor is to provide unparalleled entertainment to the masses.

In a conversation centred around his latest cinematic offering, 'Tiger 3,' currently available on a digital platform, Salman Khan reflected on the franchise's journey. From the inaugural film's success in theatres to its resonance on satellite and streaming platforms, the Tiger series has garnered universal acclaim.

Also Read: Box office! Tiger 3 is roaring at the box office like a real tiger, it is all set to hit the 200 mark, check out the collection

"I'm in close contact with my audience through my social media, and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT," Salman acknowledged, acknowledging the immediate and widespread positive response.

The actor, known for maintaining a strong connection with his fan base, expressed joy in witnessing the global enjoyment of 'Tiger 3.' He asserted, "As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly, and I'm happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world."

Elaborating on the film's significance, Salman revealed, "Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theatres, and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop."

Concluding the discussion, Salman Khan assured fans that the legacy of Tiger would persist as a perpetual source of entertainment.

Also Read: Box office! Tiger 3 is roaring at the box office like a real tiger, it is all set to hit the 200 mark, check out the collection

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Prokerala 

Salman Khan Tiger 3 Bollywood Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 05:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Not Akshay Kumar, but THIS Hollywood actor was the first choice for villain in movie 2.0
MUMBAI: Movie 2.0 which is the sequel of movie Robot is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time, the movie that...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Keerat's Dilemma - Sahiba Unveils Garry's Love for Her
MUMBAI : Hold onto your hearts, Teri Meri Doriyaan enthusiasts, as Star Plus' popular serial takes a riveting turn with...
Did You Know! 90s Actress Ayesha Jhulka's Turbulent Bollywood Debut: From Being 'Thrown Out' to Blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, where the journey to stardom is often filled with twists and turns, actress...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Sahiba's Shocking Ordeal - Angad's Late Realization and a Troubled Reunion
MUMBAI : Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster, Teri Meri Doriyaan fans, as Star Plus' popular serial unravels a...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj's Double Life Unveiled - Shruti Introduces Fiancé to Joshi Ben
MUMBAI: Hold onto your seats, Anupama fans, as Star Plus' popular serial takes an unexpected turn. The upcoming...
Interesting! Ashutosh Rana opens up about his fears and anxieties as an actor; Says ‘I have not worked to gain happiness but worked happily’
MUMBAI: An important role will be played by actor Ashutosh Rana in the comedy Darran Chhoo. In addition to him, Karan...
Recent Stories
Akshay
Must Read! Not Akshay Kumar, but THIS Hollywood actor was the first choice for villain in movie 2.0
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay
Must Read! Not Akshay Kumar, but THIS Hollywood actor was the first choice for villain in movie 2.0
Ayesha
Did You Know! 90s Actress Ayesha Jhulka's Turbulent Bollywood Debut: From Being 'Thrown Out' to Blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay
Ashutosh
Interesting! Ashutosh Rana opens up about his fears and anxieties as an actor; Says ‘I have not worked to gain happiness but worked happily’
Amitabh Bachchan
OMG! A major fallout took place between Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra after Silsila flopped, here's what happened
Vijay
What! Undisputed Box Office King Post-Pandemic: Sanjay Dutt Surpasses Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, and Vijay with Rs 3100 Crore Blockbuster Earnings
Salman Khan
Wow! Salman Khan talks about the journey of Tiger 3 from the inaugural film's success in theatres and much more