Wow! Salman Khan talks about the journey of Tiger 3 from the inaugural film's success in theatres and much more

MUMBAI : Bollywood icon Salman Khan recently expressed his perspective on the essence of his profession, emphasizing that his primary and pivotal duty as an actor is to provide unparalleled entertainment to the masses.

In a conversation centred around his latest cinematic offering, 'Tiger 3,' currently available on a digital platform, Salman Khan reflected on the franchise's journey. From the inaugural film's success in theatres to its resonance on satellite and streaming platforms, the Tiger series has garnered universal acclaim.

"I'm in close contact with my audience through my social media, and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT," Salman acknowledged, acknowledging the immediate and widespread positive response.

The actor, known for maintaining a strong connection with his fan base, expressed joy in witnessing the global enjoyment of 'Tiger 3.' He asserted, "As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly, and I'm happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world."

Elaborating on the film's significance, Salman revealed, "Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theatres, and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop."

Concluding the discussion, Salman Khan assured fans that the legacy of Tiger would persist as a perpetual source of entertainment.

Credit: Prokerala