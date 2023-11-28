Fascinating! The Bull: Salman Khan to commence shoot for Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film from THIS month; Here’s exciting details!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's tremendous success with Tiger 3 has allowed him to fully rule both the box office and the affections of the general public. As all is going on, everyone is totally caught up in Tiger 3 fever. Fans are buzzing over the surprising announcement of his upcoming film, The Bull.

This big-budget action entertainer, which is based on a true story and will be directed by Vishnuvardhan, additionally symbolizes the official partnership between Salman Khan and Karan Johar. According to the most recent report, the movie's lead is ready to begin filming in February. Salman Khan, in the true story-based film The Bull, will portray a paramilitary officer. The terrifying events of the terrorist strikes in Malé, Maldives, on November 3, 1988, will be portrayed in the movie. The movie will tell the story of what happened on November 3, 1988, also known as "Gun [Explosive] Thursday" or "Badi Buraasfathi" in the local dialect.

According to the most recent information, Salman Khan is scheduled to begin filming the movie in February 2024. According to the source, “Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started,” Salman Khan's followers will receive the movie as a treat for Eid 2025, however, the precise date has not yet been disclosed.

The source also revealed, “Karan and co. wish to put up multiple sets in Mumbai costing a bomb as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with a proper art team rather than recreating them using VFX. The work on creating the costumes and uniforms is also in progress. They want to stay true to the aesthetics. The film is tentatively titled The Bull, and is based on one of the most heroic missions conducted by the Indian Army.”

The Bull follows the National Award-winning film SherShaah, which will be Vishnuvardhan's second Hindi film as director. After eight months of constant meetings to discuss various parts of the movie, Salman Khan and Karan Johar eventually decided on the shoot dates at their meeting last week.

