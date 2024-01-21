Fascinating! Vikram Bhatt Discloses Aamir Khan's Demand for Ghulam; Addresses Rani Mukerji's Voice Dubbing Controversy

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently shed light on the fallout between Mahesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan during the making of Ghulam. Bhatt revealed that Aamir insisted Ghulam be the most important thing in Mahesh Bhatt's life, leading to their parting ways. Bhatt added that, at the time, the film wasn't the top priority for him as he had his commitments.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vikram Bhatt shared insights into the candid exchange between Mahesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan on the Ghulam sets. Aamir expressed his desire for the film to be the most important aspect of Mahesh Bhatt's life, to which Bhatt responded that it couldn't be. Vikram Bhatt, who directed Ghulam, noted the honesty in their conversation and revealed that for him, at the time, the film wasn't the most significant aspect of his life.

Regarding his current relationship with Aamir Khan, Vikram Bhatt mentioned that they are in touch, with Aamir even attending Bhatt's daughter's wedding. The filmmaker emphasized that their bond remains intact, and they occasionally communicate.

Vikram Bhatt also addressed the recent controversy surrounding Rani Mukerji's revelation about her voice being dubbed in Ghulam. He clarified that when casting Rani, he had recommended her based on her acting skills. The decision to dub her voice stemmed from perceptions about her voice after the film "Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat." Bhatt emphasized that the decision wasn't a conscious effort to undermine Rani's talent and expressed amusement over the lingering controversy.

