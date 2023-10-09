Must Read! When Vikram Bhatt made shocking revelations about Ex-Girlfriend Ameesha Patel, Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel was once at the top of her game with films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Humraaz, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and many more. She however took a step back from acting and made a smashing comeback recently with Gadar 2 co-starring with Sunny Deol. Amidst all the celebrations of Gadar 2’s success, an old video of the actress’s ex-boyfriend Vikram Bhatt has gone viral, where he has made some shocking revelations about Ameesha.

In an old interview Ameesha had opened up about how her failed relationship with Vikram Bhatt adversely affected her career. Later another interview of Vikram surfaced where he spoke about the challenging times he and Ameesha faced together when they were dating. However when good times came their way, the couple had sadly parted ways.

Vikram said that he was struggling with a string of flops and even saw Ameesha go through a tough time in her acting career. He said he understands the pain of “an actress who is losing her ground.”

Vikram told a news portal in the throwback interview, “The girl who came with 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Gadar' and 'Hum Raaz', she arrived at the top. But then she saw other girls taking her over. I also saw other directors coming and overtaking me. So, we both went through difficult times.”

The total box office collection of Gadar 2 in India stands at Rs 506.27 crore. The Anil Sharma directorial also stars Utkarsha Sharma. Vikram Bhatt has helmed films like Raaz, 1920, Creature 3D, Aetbaar, Deewane Huye Paagal, Deewane Huye Paagal, among many others.

