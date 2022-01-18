FASHION FACE-OFF! Katrina Kaif versus Kriti Sanon, who wore the Pink hoodies better?

MUMBAI: Over the years, Bollywood actresses have evolved from pleated sarees to summer dresses. Sequins and sparkles and all kinds of tassels transform them into glam divas. It has also contributed to street-chic style since the advent of paparazzi culture. Stars are papped doing their daily chores, going to and fro from one set to another. Fashion looks and styles come and go, some styles even make a comeback. The latest style to make a comeback in a huge way is the corset, in dresses and in tops.

Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our B-town actresses took a lot of inspiration from each other and stylists made a lot of mistakes, but it delivered some great fashion face-offs. Although they wore similar outfits, each diva styled the attire differently.

Both the actresses Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon were seen wearing Pink hoodies with the same style. Kriti Sanon has shared her hoodies picture from the recording studio whereas Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport wearing the same style hoodies.

Take a look at the pictures and let us know who pulled it off better:

