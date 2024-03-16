Fateh: Sonu Sood is coming with a bang in this upcoming movie – Check the teaser inside

MUMBAI: Sonu Sood is one of the most well-known actors who has played various roles in many movies and won the hearts of millions. The actor has really left a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the audience, thanks to his acting prowess.

When it comes to the movies that the actor has featured in, we cannot overlook his performance in movies like Happy New Year, Simmba, R… Rajkumar, Kung Fu Yoga, Entertainment, Dabangg, Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi, Jodhaa Akbar and many more.

The actor has not just worked in the Hindi movie industry but also in the South movie industry. He has given some amazing performances in movies like Arundhati, Julayi, Kallazhagar, Aagadu, Chandramukhi, Athadu, Dookudu, Osthe, Ashok, Bhai and many more.

The actor has truly proven his skills over the years. He made his movie debut with Kallazhagar but the actor is also loved and respected for the social work that he had started during the time of Lockdown. Now the actor has turned director along with being an actor for his upcoming movie Fateh.

The other day, the actor shared the poster and the teaser announcement. Today the actor has released the teaser of the movie which is receiving good response. Sonu Sood will play the male lead and will be paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. Take a look at the teaser below:

The teaser seems full of intense action. Sonu Sood plays the role of Fateh and is out on a hunt where he has killed 50 people. The gunshots, car crashes and everything else in the teaser looks very promising.

It’ll be interesting to see the further updates of the movie.

