Feature! Here is the list of Bollywood movies that will be released in the month of March 2022.

MUMBAI: The audiences are eagerly waiting to see their favorite Bollywood stars on the big screen. There have many big-budget films getting postponed again and again due to the pandemic. But as the theatres are re-opening soon with full swing, we bring you the list of Bollywood films that will release in the month of March 2022.

Jhund – 4th March 2022

Nagraj Manjule's film Jhund will release on 4th March 2022. The film will see Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vijay Barse's character who motivates the street children to form a football team. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, and Meenu Arora under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt.Ltd and Aatpat Films. Recently the teaser of the film was launched which got mixed reviews from the viewers.

Toolsidas Junior - 4th March

Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior is another sports drama that will release on 4th March 2022. The film is directed by Mridul Mahendra and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Sunita Gowariker under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and T-Series Films. Toolsidas Junior marks Rajiv Kapoor's final and posthumous appearance following his death in February 2021. The film also stars Dalip Tahil and Varun Buddhadev in pivotal roles. The film will clash with Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund at the box office.

The Kashmir Files – 11th March

After the success of The Tashkent Files, The makers of the film is coming up with the second series titled The Kashmir Files. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990s due to the Kashmir Insurgency. The film will have some amazing talents like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mrinal Kulkarni. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is all set to release on 11th March 2022.

Radhe Shyam – 11th March

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is all set to hit at the silver screen on 11th March. The film will be clashing with The Kashmir Files. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will be seen in the leading roles. The film will release simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The film is produced by UV Creations and T-Series under the banner of Gopi Krishna Movies. Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, and Kunaal Roy Kapur will be seen in the supporting characters.

Bachchhan Paandey - 18th march

Bachchhan Paandey has been the talk of the town from the time its trailer was launched. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. Akshay Kumar will be seen in the negative character whereas Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi will be seen playing a filmmaker’s characters. The film is set to release on 18th March at the theatres. Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, and Abhimanyu Singh will be seen in the supporting roles.

RRR- 25th March

SS Rajamouli’s mega release RRR has been hugely awaited by the audiences. The trailer of the film has been massive loved by the viewers. The film will see superstars like Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. The film will release on 25th March after being postponed several times.

